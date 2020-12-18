Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

