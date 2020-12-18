Cortex Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00371852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.