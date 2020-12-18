CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

