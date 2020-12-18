Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.52.

Shares of COST stock opened at $370.29 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $5,887,282 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

