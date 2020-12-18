Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $2,894,233.68 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $356.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $367.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

