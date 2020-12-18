Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €67.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting €50.60 ($59.53). The stock had a trading volume of 922,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.43.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

