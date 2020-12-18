Cowen Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $70.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,734,000 after buying an additional 292,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.