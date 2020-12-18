Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.06

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

COWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $740.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

