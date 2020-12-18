Cowen Raises Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

