Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

