Critical Analysis: Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laxai Pharma and REX American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.20 $7.43 million $1.18 70.76

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Laxai Pharma and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Laxai Pharma and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Summary

Laxai Pharma beats REX American Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

