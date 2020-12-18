Critical Review: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) versus Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Inseego alerts:

47.7% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inseego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inseego has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VU1 has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inseego and VU1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $219.50 million 6.60 -$40.13 million ($0.51) -28.75 VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VU1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inseego and VU1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 2 5 0 2.71 VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $12.96, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than VU1.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and VU1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -39.82% N/A -22.99% VU1 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inseego beats VU1 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, and mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications, Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VU1 Company Profile

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.