Critical Survey: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Qualys alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qualys and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 6 5 0 2.23 Adobe 0 4 22 0 2.85

Qualys presently has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Adobe has a consensus target price of $525.28, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than Adobe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Adobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 12.73 $69.34 million $1.67 62.84 Adobe $12.87 billion 18.47 $2.95 billion $8.58 57.73

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Qualys. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 24.78% 20.93% 11.98% Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53%

Summary

Adobe beats Qualys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT, security, and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals, as well as marketing departments and agencies, companies and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing and optimizing customer experiences from advertising to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.