Critical Survey: Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.01 $40.08 million $2.63 8.24 Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.82 $13.26 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94% Sberbank of Russia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

CNB Financial beats Sberbank of Russia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards. It also offers private and personal banking; payments services; cash and wire transfers; and foreign transfers. In addition, it offers investments and securities; brokerage and custody services; mutual funds; asset management; saving certificates and bills; safe deposit box rental; and precious metals and coins. Further it, offers travel, accident and illness, bank card, endowment life, and investment life insurance products, as well as insurance products for real estate and vehicles; and pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,244 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

