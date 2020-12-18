CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.45, for a total value of $4,393,500.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $186.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -385.93 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

