Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Crown by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.4% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

