Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0641 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $567.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00371852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,806 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

