Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.26.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

