Curecoin (CURE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $16,364.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00465918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,826,836 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

