Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 7.7%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.42. 3,589,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,316,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curis by 108.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

