CURO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,551% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $9.21 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,304 shares of company stock valued at $912,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CURO. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.