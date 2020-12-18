Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Gap Down to $88.70

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.70, but opened at $86.00. Custodian REIT shares last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 214,839 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

About Custodian REIT (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

