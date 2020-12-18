CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 88.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

