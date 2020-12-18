CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,803. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -274.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

