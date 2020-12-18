DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

