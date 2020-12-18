DA Davidson Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $115.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.