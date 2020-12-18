DA Davidson Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.