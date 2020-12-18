Daniel S. Haas Sells 42,854 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 42,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $879,792.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,854 shares in the company, valued at $879,792.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.