Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

DANOY stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

