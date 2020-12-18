DAOBet (BET) Trading 50.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $28,895.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,621.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.01365504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00080937 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00302514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

