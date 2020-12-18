Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.35.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,102. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

