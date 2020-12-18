Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of 65-70% of Q3 LY to ~$1.53-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $118.62 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.52.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

