Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.643 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

NYSE:DRI opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.52.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

