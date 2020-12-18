Dash (DASH) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Dash has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $109.38 or 0.00478455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01675351 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,871,854 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.