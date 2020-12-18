DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00374472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.59 or 0.02445680 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

