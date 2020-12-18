Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Sells $3,521,166.83 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,622.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

