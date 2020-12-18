Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $268,085.34 and $31.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00376135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

