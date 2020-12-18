David G. Cooper Sells 3,777 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WEX stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in WEX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Truist upped their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 cut their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

