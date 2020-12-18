David John Woroch Sells 4,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.96. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.