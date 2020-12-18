David S. Richmond Sells 34,129 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $40,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.