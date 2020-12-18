Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.39.

DECK stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.51. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

