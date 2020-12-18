Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) vs. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Financial Comparison

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Deep Down alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Deep Down and Superior Drilling Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Deep Down has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Down and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Down -69.91% -80.04% -47.61% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Down and Superior Drilling Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Down $18.92 million 0.00 -$2.77 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.68 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -12.62

Superior Drilling Products has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Down.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products beats Deep Down on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. It also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, the company offers loose steel tube flying lead, umbilical hardware, and non-helical umbilical products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, it provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. The company serves oil and gas companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. Deep Down, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.