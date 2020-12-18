Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.93

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $266.93 and last traded at $266.26, with a volume of 4940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.53.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

