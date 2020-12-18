Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €119.55 ($140.65). 580,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion and a PE ratio of -24.84. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €118.35 ($139.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

