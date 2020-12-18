Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,746,259.95 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

