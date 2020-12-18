DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -231.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

