DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DermTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of DMTK opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $280.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.