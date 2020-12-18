Dether (DTH) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Dether has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a total market capitalization of $328,888.65 and approximately $86.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00375642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

