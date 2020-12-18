Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $802.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $795.00 to $802.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.17.

BLK stock opened at $706.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.09. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $721.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

