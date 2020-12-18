Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.